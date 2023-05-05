Texas 4-H students come together to solve agricultural issues

Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture program designed to keep future of agriculture in good hands
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students from urban and rural communities are coming together to take part in the Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture program.

Texas 4-H members Miranda Skaggs and Crystal Capetillo joined News 3 at Noon to discuss the inaugural program.

The Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program kicked off this past November with 36 students from rural and urban areas.

The students are meeting May 5-7 to tour HEB and the Brazos Valley Food Bank. They will also be making presentations on a number of topics, including on ways to get food to people who are food insecure.

Organizers say they hope the program keeps the future of agriculture in good hands.

For more information on the Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program, go to their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University changes graduation layout, leaves students upset
The three students will be remembered at the first Silver Taps in the Fall.
A&M says the recent passing of three students is a ‘profound loss’
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Home ‘heavily damaged’ after fire at townhomes in Bryan
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Wednesday elected William “Bill” Mahomes...
Bill Mahomes ‘69 elected Chairman of Texas A&M University System Board of Regents
Casa Mangiare to bring the finest Italian eats and drinks to Aggieland
Casa Mangiare to bring the finest Italian eats and drinks to Aggieland

Latest News

Two pieces of history returned home to Brazos County after being donated at Tuesday’s...
Brazos County receives pieces of its history
KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary- Mrs. Vanoye’s class
Daily Pledge- Bonham Elementary- Mrs. Vanoye’s class