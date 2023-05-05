Texas 4-H students come together to solve agricultural issues

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students from urban and rural communities are coming together to take part in the Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture program.

Texas 4-H members Miranda Skaggs and Crystal Capetillo joined News 3 at Noon to discuss the inaugural program.

The Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program kicked off this past November with 36 students from rural and urban areas.

The students are meeting May 5-7 to tour HEB and the Brazos Valley Food Bank. They will also be making presentations on a number of topics, including on ways to get food to people who are food insecure.

Organizers say they hope the program keeps the future of agriculture in good hands.

For more information on the Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program, go to their website.

