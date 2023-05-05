Texas A&M student athletes celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - May is Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month, and Texas A&M University celebrated with a special dinner.

Several student athletes stopped by to get a taste.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month began as Asian/Pacific American Heritage Week in 1978. In 1992, Congress passed a law that annually designated May to celebrate the community.

The month of May was chosen to commemorate the arrival of the first Japanese immigrants to the United States in May 1843 and to mark the anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railroad in May 1869. The majority of the workers who laid the tracks were Chinese immigrants.

Learn more at asianpacificheritage.gov.

