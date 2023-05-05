Treat of the Day: Texas A&M professor retires after more than 50 years with the Animal Science Department

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After more than 50 years with the Animal Science Department, a professor at Texas A&M is retiring.

Dr. Jim Sanders spent his career teaching and conducting research in the Department of Animal Science.

He started his path in the department as an undergraduate in 1964 and went on to earn his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees at A&M.

Dr. Sanders joined the department faculty in 1974.

