Cameron Yoe baseball drops game one of bi-district series to Fairfield

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Cameron Yoe baseball team lost to Fairfield 7-5 in game one of their best-of-three bi-district playoff series at Edible Field Friday night.

The Eagles used a four-run third inning to take the lead and never gave it up. The Yoemen battled from down 7-3 in the seventh inning but their comeback attempt fell short.

The Yoemen struck first with three runs in the first inning. They didn’t score again until the bottom of the seventh with an RBI triple from Ryan Host and a fielder’s choice from Landen Greene that scored Host.

Cameron Yoe and Fairfield will meet again Saturday at 2:00 p.m. for game two at Edible Field, with a potential game three to follow.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.