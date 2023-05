BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over at Edible Field in Bryan, Cameron and Fairfield play game 2&3 of their bi-district series.

The Yoemen took advantage of pitching struggles and forced a Game 3 against the Eagles with a 4-1 win.

In the series clinching game, Cameron Yoe walked it off to win 1-0.

