College Station’s playoff run continues behind Ream’s 16 K’s

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - College Station’s Gracie Ream had 16 strikeouts in the Cougars 2-0, series-clinching win over Georgetown East View in the Class 5A area softball playoffs.

Ream tied her school record of 16 strikeouts and allowed just two hits.

College Station advances to the regional quarterfinals for the third time in school history. The Lady Cougars will face sixth-ranked Georgetown next week.

