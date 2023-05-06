Consol baseball advances to area round with sweep over Belton

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated baseball team won both games in their bi-district playoff series over Belton 1-0 and 3-1 in a Saturday doubleheader at Tiger Field.

Cole Bentz was the difference in game one with his RBI single that scored Nathan Hodge in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Sam Nitzke pitched a complete game in game one and finished with 6 strikeouts, 4 hits, and no walks.

Consol advances to the area round of the UIL 5A playoffs where they will take on Georgetown.

