Franklin softball run-rules West to advance to regional quarterfinals

AXTELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin softball team beat West 15-3 in five innings to sweep their area round playoff series at Axtell High School Friday night.

Railynn Youree walked it off in the fifth inning with a three-run home run. The Lady Lions built a 12-3 lead in the second inning.

Franklin advances to the regional quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs where they will take on the winner between Troy and Mildred.

