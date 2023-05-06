Franklin softball run-rules West to advance to regional quarterfinals

The Franklin softball team celebrates after a Railynn Youree walk-off home run.
The Franklin softball team celebrates after a Railynn Youree walk-off home run.(KWTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
AXTELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Franklin softball team beat West 15-3 in five innings to sweep their area round playoff series at Axtell High School Friday night.

Railynn Youree walked it off in the fifth inning with a three-run home run. The Lady Lions built a 12-3 lead in the second inning.

Franklin advances to the regional quarterfinals of the Class 3A playoffs where they will take on the winner between Troy and Mildred.

