Free Music Friday: Orion Burroughs

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Orion Burroughs joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on May 5.

Orion Burroughs and Wes Nickson are the founding members of The Big Pieces band.

Burroughs describes his sound as southern rock with a funky outlaw country twist.

The band is in the midst of recording its debut album with several songs finished and a few more to go.

Burroughs grew up in College Station and graduated from A&M Consolidated High School in 2000.

Burroughs will be at the George Hotel Saturday, May 6, then the band is back at Stampede Friday, May 12, and at Cavalry Court on May 13.

He performed “Gone” on First News at Four. His performance can be found below.

