Frittella Italian Café announces plans to reopen this summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frittella Italian Café has announced that it’s reopening this summer.

The Italian restaurant has been serving the city of Bryan for almost 20 years, but it closed its doors last year.

Frittella was previously owned by Pino Farinola and the Farinola family, who owns other Italian restaurants in Houston.

One of the restaurant’s new owners, Tracy Munden, said he and a group of his fellow Aggies bought the restaurant. For the past year, the new owners have been working on some “slight” renovations.

Munden said they purchased the restaurant because they believe there is no better food than Frittella.

”We’re just excited about having this opportunity because to us and the people who are involved in this, we think it’s the best Italian food there is out there,” Munden said. “It’s truly authentic Italian food with homemade pasta.”

While it’s under new ownership, Menden said the old favorites will remain on the menu.

“Most everything is going to be exactly the same, all the major sellers are going to be the same,” Munden said. “We’re going to add a few things, some appetizers such as calamari, do the meatballs, we’re going to add some seafood dishes.”

Munden said they hope to reopen the restaurant around June 1.

“We hope everybody is as friendly to us owning the restaurant as they were to the Farinolas, and we can’t thank them enough to take this restaurant over from them,” Munden said.

