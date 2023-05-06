Frittella Italian Café announces plans to reopen this summer

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Frittella Italian Café has announced that it’s reopening this summer.

The Italian restaurant has been serving the city of Bryan for almost 20 years, but it closed its doors last year.

Frittella was previously owned by Pino Farinola and the Farinola family, who owns other Italian restaurants in Houston.

One of the restaurant’s new owners, Tracy Munden, said he and a group of his fellow Aggies bought the restaurant. For the past year, the new owners have been working on some “slight” renovations.

Munden said they purchased the restaurant because they believe there is no better food than Frittella.

”We’re just excited about having this opportunity because to us and the people who are involved in this, we think it’s the best Italian food there is out there,” Munden said. “It’s truly authentic Italian food with homemade pasta.”

While it’s under new ownership, Menden said the old favorites will remain on the menu.

“Most everything is going to be exactly the same, all the major sellers are going to be the same,” Munden said. “We’re going to add a few things, some appetizers such as calamari, do the meatballs, we’re going to add some seafood dishes.”

Munden said they hope to reopen the restaurant around June 1.

“We hope everybody is as friendly to us owning the restaurant as they were to the Farinolas, and we can’t thank them enough to take this restaurant over from them,” Munden said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University changes graduation layout, leaves students upset
The three students will be remembered at the first Silver Taps in the Fall.
A&M says the recent passing of three students is a ‘profound loss’
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Home ‘heavily damaged’ after fire at townhomes in Bryan
The group says kindness and leadership are what they learned in school
Elementary students walking home stop to help elderly neighbor
The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents on Wednesday elected William “Bill” Mahomes...
Bill Mahomes ‘69 elected Chairman of Texas A&M University System Board of Regents

Latest News

Goldsmith Makes History as Aggies Advance to NCAA Second Round
Goldsmith Makes History as Aggies Advance to NCAA Second Round
There’s some good news for Italian food lovers Frittella Italian Café has announced that it’s...
Frittella reopening
Friday Evening Weather Update - May 5
Friday Evening Weather Update - May 5
May is Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month
Texas A&M student athletes celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month