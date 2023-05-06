Lincoln Recreation Center holds first Show ‘em off for MLK Car and Bike Show

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Car enthusiasts were out and about at Lincoln Recreation Center on Saturday for the first-ever Show ‘em Off for MLK Car and Bike Show.

The show was originally scheduled for January as part of the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrations but it moved to May because of the weather. The event was free and open to the public. It welcomed all makes and models. Those who wanted to show off their vehicle paid a $6 fee.

Cheletia Johnson, the Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor said anytime the recreation center has an opportunity to engage with the community it’s going to take it.

“There’s a lot of car enthusiasts around the Brazos Valley area, so we just want them to enter their cars, bikes whatever they would like to enter and come on out to enjoy these events with us,” Johnson said.

Around 20 entries participated in the car and bike show. There were also different trophies that participants could win.

“We have some judges that are from the neighborhood who are also car enthusiasts who volunteered to assist us today,” Johnson said. “We have the first place trophy for best overall, the best lift truck and the best different makes and models.”

Johnson said this will not be the last car show the recreation center puts on.

For more events at the Lincoln Recreation Center, you can visit their website at this link.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.