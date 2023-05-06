Multiple agencies respond to fire in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Several agencies responded to a house fire Saturday afternoon in Hearne.

KBTX has leaned firefighters from Blackjack, Hearne, and Calvert responded along with Robertson County EMS and officers from Hearne Police Department.

It’s unclear at this time if there are any injuries or what caused the fire.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.