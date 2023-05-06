No. 2 Aggies Reach Fourth Straight NCAA Sweet 16

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 seeded Texas A&M women’s tennis team advanced to the program’s fourth straight NCAA Tournament Round of 16 after sweeping No. 39 Baylor (4-0) in the NCAA second round Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Sending the Aggies (29-2, 13-0 SEC) to the Super Regional Round was No. 2 Mary Stoiana, the sophomore secured the fourth and final point of both Friday and Saturday’s matches, as she downed Baylor’s (17-14) No. 114 Alina Shcherbinina (7-5, 6-3).

The early advantage went to the Maroon & White, as they claimed the doubles point. Gianna Pielet/Jeanette Mireles were the first duo off the court, as they outlasted Brooke Thompson/Alina Shcherbinina on court 5 (6-4). Veteran leadership got the job done as No. 22 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing got their second win in two days, this time over Paula Baranano/Daniella Dimitrov on court 1 (6-3).

No. 108 Goldsmith expanded upon her record-setting day on Friday, as the graduate secured the first singles win of the afternoon, and 115th of her career, dominating Liubov Kostenko on court 4 (6-3, 6-3). Daria Smetannikov left the Aggies one point away from victory, as she battled with the Bears’ Daniella Dimitrov on court 5 (6-3, 6-4), securing the freshman’s 18th win of the season.

COACH’S QUOTES

Head coach Mark Weaver on the today’s match …

“I’ll take a 4-0 result any day of the week. I knew we would have a battle with Baylor as we always do, but it was good preparation for the next rounds in these hot humid conditions. I felt like we took care of business today, and were in good shape across the board.”

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to the Mitchell Tennis Center Friday, May 12, where they will host No. 15 seed Tennessee with first serve set for 2 p.m.

MATCH RESULTS

Singles Results

(TAMU) No. 2 Mary Stoiana Def. (BU) No. 114 Alina Shcherbinina (7-5, 6-3)

(TAMU) No. 58 Salma Ewing – (BU) Anita Sahdiieva (6-4, 3-4) unfinished

(TAMU) No. 68 Mia Kupres – (BU) No. 83 Isabella Harvison (6-7(8), 3-2) unfinished

(TAMU) No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith Def. (BU) Liubov Kostenko (6-3, 6-3)

(TAMU) Daria Smetannikov Def. (BU) Daniella Dimitrov (6-3, 6-4)

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles – (BU) Paula Baranano (6-7(3), 6-0, 1-1) unfinished

Doubles Results

(TAMU) No. 22 Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing Def. (BU) Paula Baranano/Daniella Dimitrov (6-3)

(TAMU) No. 35 Mary Stoiana/Mia Kupres – (BU) Isabella Harvison/Anita Sahdiieva (3-5)

(TAMU) Gianna Pielet/Jeanette Mireles Def. (BU) Brooke Thompson/Alina Shcherbinina (6-4)

MATCH STATS

Mary Stoiana leads the team with 23 dual match singles wins.

Stoiana leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .920 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 1 holds the highest winning percentage at .893.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 23 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 2 holds the highest winning percentage at .875.

The Aggies boast a .905 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White boast a 20-3 record in ranked doubles matches.

NOTABLE STREAKS

The Aggies held a 31-match winning streak in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season, coming to an end in the SEC Tournament.

Salma Ewing is on a seven-match winning streak, which leads the team.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 26 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only three matches on courts 1 and 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 21 ranked matches this season, 10 of those have been the top 25.

A&M has lost only five doubles points through 31 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept 13 opponents this season.

Jayci Goldsmith has broken the program record for both all-time doubles wins with 122, and all-time singles with 115.

The Aggies have won back-to-back outright SEC regular season titles.

A&M secured the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the highest in program history.

The Maroon & White reached their 23rd-straight, 28th total, NCAA Tournament appearance.

ITA RANKINGS

The team has remained ranked No. 2 in the nation since February 28.

Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 49 Carson Branstine, No. 58 Salma Ewing, No. 68 Mia Kupres, No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith and No. 119 Gianna Pielet.

Ranked in doubles: No. 2 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 22 Goldsmith/Ewing, No. 35 Stoiana/Kupres and No. 57 Stoiana/Goldsmith.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana was named SEC Player of the Year, the first player to win the award in program history.

Mark Weaver won his second consecutive SEC Coach of the Year.

Stoiana and Carson Branstine were named to the All-SEC First Team.

Salma Ewing, Jayci Goldsmith and Mia Kupres were awarded All-SEC Second Team honors.

Kupres was also added to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Goldsmith & Ewing were named to the SEC All-Tournament team.

Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors seven times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29, April 5, April 12 and April 18.

Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, March 22 and April 5.

Goldsmith was named to the SEC Community Service Team, April 13.

FOLLOW THE AGGIES

