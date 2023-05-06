Texas A&M drops game one to Florida 6-5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 4 Florida Gators hit three home runs and held off a late chance at Olsen Magic by the Texas A&M Aggies in a 6-5 win on Friday night at Blue Bell Park.

Cade Kurland broke a 5-5 tie with an opposite-field solo home run with one out in the seventh inning to put the Gators (37-10, 15-7 SEC) in front and three bullpen arms took it the rest of the way for Florida.

Things got interesting in the ninth when the Aggies (26-20, 9-13 SEC) put a pair of runners on base with two outs after free passes were issued to both Hunter Haas and Trevor Werner, but Florida stopper Brandon Neely got Jace LaViolette to line out to shortstop to end the rally.

Werner finished 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth that tied the game at 4-4 at the time. Nathan Dettmer was solid in the start, going 5.0 innings with four runs allowed on five hits and three strikeouts.

The loss went to reliever Brandyn Garcia who struck out a pair in 2.0 innings of work, but two of the three hits he allowed left the yard as solo homers off the bats of BT Riopelle and Kurland.

Ryan Slater moved to 7-0 for the Gators with the win, while Neely notched his 10th save of the year with his scoreless ninth.

TOP AGGIE PERFORMERS

Trevor Werner – 2-for-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, BB, 1 R

Max Kaufer – 2-for-3, 1 R

Jace LaViolette – 1-for-5, HR, RBI

Evan Aschenbeck – 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

UP NEXT

The Aggies will look to even the series with the Gators on Saturday in the middle game of the weekend. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. and will be aired on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Chris Burke on the call. The game will also be aired locally on 1150 AM / 93.7 FM The Zone with Andrew Monaco and Rody Barker in the booth.

Hunter Haas was called out at 2nd on this play in the 1st. Call stood after a review🤔



A&M trails Florida 6-5 heading to the 9th. #Aggies pic.twitter.com/69vYgILTQP — Nicole Griffith (@nicolegriff_) May 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.