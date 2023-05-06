Texas Equusearch looking for missing Navasota Teen

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Texas EquuSearch said it was looking for a missing 19-year-old who was last seen swimming near Surfside Beach in Brazoria County.

Texas EquuSearch said it’s looking for DeAngelo Phillip Jackson of Navasota.

Jackson was described as being 6′3″. He was last seen wearing a pair of black shorts with an orange strip around the waistband and not wearing a shirt.

The United States Coast Guard has also joined the search.

