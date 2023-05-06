Texas Equusearch looking for missing Navasota Teen

On Saturday Texas Equusearch said it was looking for a missing 19-year-old who was last seen...
On Saturday Texas Equusearch said it was looking for a missing 19-year-old who was last seen swimming near Surfside Beach in Brazoria County.(Texas Equusearch)
By Tyler Hoskins
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - On Saturday, Texas EquuSearch said it was looking for a missing 19-year-old who was last seen swimming near Surfside Beach in Brazoria County.

Texas EquuSearch said it’s looking for DeAngelo Phillip Jackson of Navasota.

Jackson was described as being 6′3″. He was last seen wearing a pair of black shorts with an orange strip around the waistband and not wearing a shirt.

The United States Coast Guard has also joined the search.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook for Texas through 7am Sunday
Another round of big storms expected in Texas Saturday night
Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University changes graduation layout, leaves students upset
Logan Reeves Davis
Navasota man arrested for displaying gun during road rage incident
The group says kindness and leadership are what they learned in school
Elementary students walking home stop to help elderly neighbor
Texas Two Step logo
Texas Two Step winning ticket sold in Hearne

Latest News

Cameron Yoe vs Fairfield
Cameron Yoe vs Fairfield
KBTX News 3 at Six - Saturday(Recurring)
College Station’s playoff run continues behind Ream’s 16 K’s
College Station’s playoff run continues behind Ream’s 16 K’s
No. 2 Aggies Reach Fourth Straight NCAA Sweet 16
No. 2 Aggies Reach Fourth Straight NCAA Sweet 16
Consol baseball advances to area round with sweep over Belton
Consol baseball advances to area round with sweep over Belton