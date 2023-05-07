Aggie Bryce Miller beats Astros in second MLB start

Aggie pitcher Bryce Miller on the mound during a 5-0 win over New Mexico State where he threw...
Aggie pitcher Bryce Miller on the mound during a 5-0 win over New Mexico State where he threw 15 strikeouts.(SEC Network)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE, Washington (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M pitcher Bryce Miller picked up a 3-1 win for the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros in his second MLB start.

Miller pitched six innings and had five strikeouts while allowing two hits and no runs. In Miller’s two big league starts, he has a 0.75 ERA (1 ER, 12.0 IP) with one walk & 15 strikeouts, holding opponents to a .103 batting average.

The Aggie was called up last Tuesday when he became the first Seattle Mariner to strike out 10 or more hitters in an MLB debut in the 2-1 win against the Oakland Athletics.

