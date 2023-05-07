Aggie Bryce Miller beats Astros in second MLB start

SEATTLE, Washington (KBTX) - Former Texas A&M pitcher Bryce Miller picked up a 3-1 win for the Seattle Mariners over the Houston Astros in his second MLB start.

Miller pitched six innings and had five strikeouts while allowing two hits and no runs. In Miller’s two big league starts, he has a 0.75 ERA (1 ER, 12.0 IP) with one walk & 15 strikeouts, holding opponents to a .103 batting average.

The Aggie was called up last Tuesday when he became the first Seattle Mariner to strike out 10 or more hitters in an MLB debut in the 2-1 win against the Oakland Athletics.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.