Late night storms cause damage, power outages in parts of Brazos Valley

Powerful storms knocked out power to several Brazos Valley residents and caused damage as they...
Powerful storms knocked out power to several Brazos Valley residents and caused damage as they moved through Friday night into Saturday(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Powerful storms knocked out power to several Brazos Valley residents and caused damage as they moved through Friday night into Saturday.

Pictures sent to KBTX show a metal structure ripped apart near Cowboy Country off FM 2223.

According to KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley, the storm was warned for winds up to 60 miles per hour as they moved through the area.

BTU also reported outages due to the weather.

