Late night storms cause damage, power outages in parts of Brazos Valley

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Powerful storms knocked out power to several Brazos Valley residents and caused damage as they moved through Friday night into Saturday.

Pictures sent to KBTX show a metal structure ripped apart near Cowboy Country off FM 2223.

Friday night's high wind dismantled this metal barn in North Brazos County off 2223 around 11:45pm. Storm was warned for 60mph wind



📍Cowboy Country (Thurman Rd & Old Cameron Ranch Rd / N. Brazos County)

📸 JJ Aguilar@NWSHouston pic.twitter.com/rkPbNENeIV — Shel Winkley 👍 (@KBTXShel) May 6, 2023

According to KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley, the storm was warned for winds up to 60 miles per hour as they moved through the area.

BTU also reported outages due to the weather.

