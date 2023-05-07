No. 1 Seed Women’s Golf Set to Begin San Antonio Regional

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The reigning SEC Champion Texas A&M women’s golf team and No. 1 seed of the NCAA San Antonio Regional is set to begin regional play on Monday at the par-72, 6,420-yard TPC San Antonio Oaks Golf Course.

The Maroon & White will play 54 holes of stroke play and will need to finish within the top five of the 12-team field to advance to the NCAA Championships May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Aggies are led by All-SEC Second Team selections Jennie Park and Hailee Cooper who are Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in stroke average for A&M. Joining the All-SEC standouts are Zoe Slaughter, Adela Cernousek and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio. The lineup led the Maroon & White to an NCAA semifinal berth last year and an SEC Championship this season. Lana Calibuso-Kwee will serve as the alternate.

Live stats for the tournament can be found at golfstat.com. A&M will tee off at 8 a.m. on Monday to start the regional. Admission to watch is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

The Field ( Golfstat.com Ranking)

Texas A&M (6)

Auburn (7)

Pepperdine (18)

Oklahoma State (22)

SMU (27)

UCLA (31)

New Mexico (42)

Denver (43)

Illinois (53)

Sam Houston (55)

ULM (72)

Missouri State (163)

