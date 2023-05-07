Officials: Doctor pleads guilty to sexually assaulting coworker

Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.
Officials said doctor David Meranda was convicted of sexually assaulting his coworker in 2021.(Summit County Prosecutor's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio doctor pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a coworker earlier this week.

The Summit County Prosecutor said David Meranda pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual battery.

Officials said Meranda, a contracted emergency room physician, sexually assaulted a coworker at a Summit County home in 2021.

A grand jury indicted Meranda on Feb. 22, 2022, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook for Texas through 7am Sunday
Another round of big storms expected in Texas Saturday night
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
Sam Houston State University
Sam Houston State University changes graduation layout, leaves students upset
There’s some good news for Italian food lovers Frittella Italian Café has announced that it’s...
Frittella Italian Café announces plans to reopen this summer
On Saturday Texas Equusearch said it was looking for a missing 19-year-old who was last seen...
Texas Equusearch looking for missing Navasota Teen

Latest News

Sunday Night Weather Update - May 7
Sunday Night Weather Update - May 7
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, former President Donald pauses...
Trump rejects last chance to testify at New York civil trial
Mary the Eland antelope was safely captured and returned after she escaped the Lupa Zoo on...
Antelope safely returned to zoo after escaping, living in the wild for 5 weeks
People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Suspect in Texas mall shooting identified as 33-year-old man