Teams compete in grape stomp competition at Messina Hof Winery

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The annual grape stomp competition took place at Messina Hof Winery during the Wine & Roses Festival.

Individuals or teams stomped grapes in a bucket to see who could produce to most grape juice during the allotted time.

A number of teams competed and some even dressed up to match their team’s name.

The Mad Hatters were a Alice in Wonderland themed team who competed for the first time, and say this was a great way to spend time together as a family.

“It’s a family-oriented event. Young kids can do this, older kids can do this, grown-ups can do it. It is a great thing for families to come out and try,” the team said.

KBTX’s Caleb Britt served as the master of ceremonies for the 2023 grape stomp competition.

