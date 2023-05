FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Voters have passed a pair of bonds for Franklin ISD.

Proposition A, a $28.2 million bond to be used for facility upgrades or new purchases, passed with 337 votes for to just 90 votes against.

Proposition B, which would authorize a $300,000 bond for technology upgrades in the district, also passed 338-79.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.