Young entrepreneurs showcase products in downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The future was displayed as kids sold their products at the young entrepreneur’s fair in downtown Bryan.

Young business owners set up at Whimsy & Wild Emporium with merchandise to show and sell to the community.

“We have a lot of young entrepreneurs that come in. To see that these kids put in their time and effort to making something or creating something and wanting to show it off,” said Jordan Knight with the Whimsy & Wild Emporium.

Products like jewelry, keychains, original art work and more were sold at the fair.

Whitley Monk with Soap For Hope was selling her products to raise money for International Justice Mission.

Monk says it was important to her to help others with the money she makes.

“I wanted to do something good and not keep it for myself,” Monk said.

If your child has a business you can click here to sign them up for the next young entrepreneur’s fair

