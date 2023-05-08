Aggieland Humane in need of ‘sustainers’ to continue mission

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggieland Humane Society is always looking for fosters and for those willing to adopt pets from their shelter but this month they are looking for a special type of support.

Leiha White, Interim Executive Director of Aggieland Humane Society, said what is especially important to the organization is finding new “sustainers” to support the organization.

“We have been in the community for 40 years and for 40 years we have been serving the stray and lost pets of this community and it hasn’t been without the community’s help,” said White.

To honor Aggieland Humane’s 40th Anniversary the organization has a goal to obtain 40 new monthly sustainers in the month of May.

Donor contributions go towards procedures like vaccines, deworming, spaying, neutering, and microchipping.

“So all those donations help fund our vaccine programs, and even just keeping the lights on on a daily basis, to keeping the care for these pets.”

White said some cases require bigger procedures like orthopedic surgery.

“Lately, lots of pets coming in that are needing some major, major help to help them live their best lives,” said White.

According to White, Aggieland Humane sees just over 3,000 pets a year and has about 1,000 that go through their foster care program.

White says it’s with the help of donors that makes it all possible.

To find out how you can help Aggieland Humane save homeless and lost pets head over to their website and sign up.

