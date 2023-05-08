Bowles Receives Invitation to USA Basketball Women’s U19 National Team Trials

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Texas A&M women’s basketball’s Sydney Bowles was invited to participate in the 2023 USA Women’s U19 National Team Trials, the organization announced Monday.

The trials are set to begin on May 12 with the 12-member team expected to be announced May 15. The selected team will compete at the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup Jul 15-23 in Madrid, Spain. Athletes attending trials were selected by the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee.

Bowles led the Aggies in minutes per game (29.4) and 3-pointers made (52). The Lithonia, Georgia, erupted in the SEC Tournament, averaging 15.7 points, and shooting 12-of-25 from deep in the three games. Bowles made six triples in both first and second round games and tied for the third most threes made in tournament history (12).

The trials invitation will mark the first USA Basketball experience for the Aggie. The head coach for the U19 team is A&M head coach Joni Taylor. Fellow teammate Janiah Barker will also be participating at the 2023 USA Women’s Basketball AmeriCup Team Trials later this month.

