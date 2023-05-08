Casa Rodriguez hosts 8th annual Cinco De Mayo Block Party

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Downtown Bryan was packed Sunday with those who came out to continue their Cinco De Mayo celebration.

The area around Casa Rodriguez was blocked off to allow for the celebration. It was for Casa Rodriguez’s 8th annual Cinco De Mayo Block Party. The free event featured various vendors selling food, clothes, and other merchandise. It also featured live musical performances that got people up to dance.

Debby Rodriguez, who is co-owner of Casa Rodriguez with her three sisters, said each year they plan way in advance because it takes a village to put it on.

“There’s a lot of red tape, meeting with the city and of course putting the word out getting the vendors signed up and the bands lined out, so it’s a process,” Debby Rodriguez said.

The owners said the three sisters work together as a team to give back to the community something they learned from their parents.

“Just to see the smiles on everyone’s faces,” Debby Rodriguez said. “I started eight years ago because I was listening to the people. There was nothing for them to do. Downtown is a beautiful area to have diversity and events. God showed out today, the weather is perfect.”

Co-Owner, Carolyn Rodriguez Benavides said the block party allows everyone to celebrate their culture.

“The fact that we can do it for free makes it so much better,” Rodriguez Benavides said. “The sponsors back us up and they want to help us let the people know that we like to give back as well not just receive all the time and this is a way we can show we’re here to help and support the community.”

