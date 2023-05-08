As COVID Public Health Emergency Declaration comes to an end, Health For All continues offering free clinics

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you are in need of medical care but do not have insurance, Health For All offers free clinics for both men and women.

“We don’t have any charges for the services we provide,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Dickey. “If someone doesn’t have health insurance and they are struggling to make ends meet, they can come to our clinics.”

Services include labs, x-rays, and general care.

“We have a percentage of our population who is really struggling to survive,” Dickey said. “Many of them are working multiple part-time jobs, they don’t have access to benefits or can’t afford them. Without your health, everything else deteriorates.”

Some previous benefits provided across the nation during the Public Health Emergency declared during the COVID pandemic are no longer available, but Dickey says Health For All is continuing to offer its services at no charge.

“We do medical and periodic dental clinics as well,” she said.

Either call (979) 774-4176 or stop by the clinics for care, volunteer, or donation opportunities.

