Family in Hearne loses home during Friday’s storm

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Some Residents in Robertson County are still cleaning up after Friday’s storm including a family in Hearne who lost their home.

On Friday night Ivan Toledo was outside with his cousins when the wind picked up and heavy rain poured down. It was part of a storm that made its way through parts of the Brazos Valley. Ivan said as they ran into a nearby shed he watched as the weather ripped apart his home.

“The roof flew away, the porch flew away we ducked down grabbing each other we didn’t know if it was a tornado or what,” Ivan Toledo said.

Ivan said he immediately called his wife Alondra Toledo who was asleep along with their two children.

“I told her to go in the bathtub, just wait it out,” Ivan Toledo said. “We ran inside like 20 seconds after we got inside it was just wet. Leaking through the walls the ceiling fan,” Ivan Toledo said.

With the roof gone and heavy rain pouring into their home Alondra Toledo had one thought on her mind.

“Scared. Me for my kids. The first thing that comes to mind is to protect your kids,” Alondra Toledo said.

From the outside to the inside the entire home was damaged by the storm. The ceiling in their children’s bedroom caved in and there is water damage throughout the house.

“There’s just like a lot of wet spots you know our walls blew up so it’s just like, can’t fix it basically,” Alondra Toledo said.

The home was Alondra’s childhood house that they rented for three years from her parents.

“At the start of the year I told my dad like sell it to me, so we were actually buying it from them, but now we’ll have to start all back over from the bottom,” Alondra Toledo said.

The Toledo family is living with Alondra’s parents while they figure out what’s next. Alondra said while their children don’t know much their three-year-old son has told her he’s scared.

“As a mom, it’s just you know trying to distract them from what’s happening, she’s little, so she won’t know,” Alondra Toledo said.

On Saturday the Toledo family was assisted by the Red Cross. While the cost of the damage is currently unknown the Toledo family plans to move to another location.

“The main thing for us is we’re okay our kids are ok, everything can be replaced, so just thank you to everybody who’s been praying for us,” Alondra Toledo said.

A GoFundMe has been set up by Alondra’s sister. It can be found at this link.

