Focus at Four: Texas A&M finance professor discusses future of the economy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After recent bank failures and the federal government raising interest rates Sorin M. Sorescu, a finance professor at Texas A&M’s Mays Business School joined First News at Four on Monday to discuss the future of the economy.

In an article published in Texas A&M Today, Sorescu called the Fed interests rate hike “unprecedented.” Sorescu said it’s been more than four years since the U.S. has seen a rapid increase in interest rates and the national debt is higher.

“The federal government ends up paying those interest rates on the national debt, at least on new borrowings,” Sorescu said. “The interest rate increases come after two major banks have failed in part because interest rates went up.”

Sorescu said if the crisis with the banks is contained, the economic effects will be minimal.

“Yes there were two bank failures, there were losses, about $33 billion in losses,” Sorescu said. “Those losses were able to be absorbed by the FDIC from the insurance fund, so it doesn’t affect the taxpayers directly.”

If the crisis continues Sorescu said there could be more bank failures.

“We did a study at Texas A&M University and we uncovered over $1 trillion in unbooked losses throughout the banking sector,” Sorescu said. “Most of which came because of increases in interest rates by the federal reserve. Those are all paper losses and paper losses don’t become real unless people panic and take the money out of the bank.”

That panic is what caused Silicon Valley Bank to collapse with $20 billion in paper losses.

“If we can not contain the prices and can not reestablish confidence in the system we could see depositors wanting to remove money out of the banking system and that might cause additional loses and additional bank failures.”

In the event that happens, Sorescu said the economy would face a recession.

“We cannot operate without a sound backing system that helps small, medium-sized and large businesses have access to capital,” Sorescu said.

While high-interest rates are used to fight inflation Sorescu said their studies have shown high-interest rates have unintended consequences.

“Some economists, myself included, believe that we should address the root causes of inflation which is overspending,” Sorescu said.

Despite the current situation of the economy, Sorescu said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the future.

“We have challenges,” Sorescu said. “One is the national debt and the ballooning deficit which is probably the reason we’re here today. The other challenge in my opinion is the declining standard of living in the middle class.”

Sorescu hopes policymakers can come together to address issues, but in the meantime should prepare themselves for the possibility of prolonged inflation.

“Consider investing in at least the type of asset classes that allows them to do well in inflation and those would be treasury, bonds, stuff protected against inflation,” Sorescu said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.