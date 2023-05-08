Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Check out this hot home on the market!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful New Builder home conveniently located five minutes from Downtown Bryan.

This is a great 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.

The kitchen has a large island with an eating bar and opens up to the spacious living room and dining area with a beautiful neutral color scheme and lots of natural light.

There is a home office on the main floor along with the primary bedroom, which was designed with efficiency in mind, and has easy access from the primary bath to a large walk-in closet and the laundry room.

Beautiful wood grain steps take you upstairs where you’ll find 3 more bedrooms and a bonus room that could be used as a second living space, reading nook, or a gaming area.

