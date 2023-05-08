Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Check out this hot home on the market!

Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful New Builder home conveniently located five minutes from Downtown Bryan.

This is a great 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.

The kitchen has a large island with an eating bar and opens up to the spacious living room and dining area with a beautiful neutral color scheme and lots of natural light.

There is a home office on the main floor along with the primary bedroom, which was designed with efficiency in mind, and has easy access from the primary bath to a large walk-in closet and the laundry room.

Beautiful wood grain steps take you upstairs where you’ll find 3 more bedrooms and a bonus room that could be used as a second living space, reading nook, or a gaming area.

For more information about buying or selling a home, contact Cherry Ruffino here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several inches of rain are possible for the Brazos Valley over the coming week
Rounds of rain -- heavy at times -- expected Tuesday & Wednesday
Severe weather outlook for Texas through 7am Sunday
Another round of big storms expected in Texas Saturday night
Police along the Texas coast have recovered the body of a 19-year-old from Navasota who went...
Police recover body of Navasota man last seen swimming near Freeport
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

National Women’s Checkup Day on the second Monday in May each year focuses on the importance of...
Prioritize your health, schedule your annual check up
Celebrating 40 years of saving the lives of fur friends
Aggieland Humane in need of ‘sustainers’ to continue mission
Aggieland Humane
Aggieland Humane
Hot Homes
Hot Homes