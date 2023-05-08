I Heart Hearne holds first food drive

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - I Heart Hearne assisted CALL FOR HELP on Sunday by holding its first food drive at the Hearne Fire Department.

The organization collected non-perishable food items such as rice, corn, mac and cheese, potatoes, juice, and more. I Heart Hearne Director, Elizabeth Berlan said CALL FOR HELP has struggled to feed the community after some needed items they normally get from the Brazos Valley Food Bank were placed on backorder.

“They service approximately 25 families per week and they didn’t have enough to actually spread to the community,” Berlan said.

Fabi Payton, Founder and CEO of I Heart Inc said the goal of the organization is to see the needs of the community and fill those gaps.

“One of those things has been how do we secure food for the pantries here and the low social economic population, especially during the school breaks where kids rely on school meals so heavily,” Payton said.

While its first food drive started off slow Berlan said people came out to drop off several food items.

“The majority of our community does get their food from the food bank,” Berlan said. “They do clean them out quite often. It’s a resource that is used daily here, so it’s very important that we continue to help keep those food banks filled.”

Payton said these food drives aren’t just important but vital to the community.

“They happen in communities all over. It’s just our job to seek out those communities, find those people that like us that are positive catalysts for change,” Payton said. “So creating that system here in Hearne also so people in Hearne can help the people of Hearne and we can make sure they have everything they need.”

I Heart Hearne said it plans to hold another food drive in June.

I Heart Hearne said it plans to hold another food drive in June.

