Monday storms brought heavy rainfall to portions of the Brazos Valley

Rain and storms kicked off the week, with more to come
Radar estimated rainfall totals through early Monday evening racked up to over 4" in some...
Radar estimated rainfall totals through early Monday evening racked up to over 4" in some locations.
By Kayleigh Thomas
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday began warm and muggy but stayed calm through midday. This changed quickly as storms started to spark up Monday afternoon around 2 pm. With ample moisture and plenty of instability to work with, a couple of these storms developed very quickly. A few storms strengthened to severe levels with quarter-sized hail and 60mph wind gusts being the main hazards warned for. Along with those severe hazards, these storms produced lots of lightning and heavy pockets of rain.

Rain was heavy enough in one cell that a Flood Advisory was issued for portions of eastern Washington, southern Brazos, southwestern Grimes, northern Waller, northern Montogmery, and eastern Walker Counties. At the time of issuance, an estimated 2″-4″ of rain had fallen additional rain falling through the evening hours.

Monday kicked off our daily chance of rain and storms this week. With saturated grounds already in place and more rounds of potentially heavy rain on the way, areas of low-lying street flooding will be possible as early as Tuesday. Make sure to check in with the forecast each day, as well as with your PinPoint Weather App to get updates throughout this, potentially soggy, week ahead. Don’t have the app? You can download it here!

Monday was only the start, through the next seven days 2"-4" of rain will be possible locally.
Monday was only the start, through the next seven days 2"-4" of rain will be possible locally.

