Navasota High School Theatre Company to present “Guys and Dolls”

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota High School Theatre Company is ending the season with the classic musical comedy “Guys and Dolls.” The show, which is set in the 1950s, will take audiences into a world of dice-slinging, glitzy showgirls and romance in New York City. “Guys and Dolls” also shares the story of giving up vices and coming together in love, according to director and artistic designer Stephanie FitzSimon.

This is a show that many may be familiar with or may have even been in. Stephanie FitzSimon was in “Guys and Dolls” when she was in high school and said the show will be very nostalgic and memorable.

“Seeing these shows that we’ve been doing for the past 50 years now have the current generation doing it, is really neat,” FitzSimon said. “They bring a little bit of modern to it with their own styling, but we keep all of these classic elements, so it’s really special to see all of that to come together.”

Another classic aspect of the show is the music. It features well-known songs like “A Bushel and a Peck” and “Luck Be a Lady.” Music director Jason Mincy said he’s enjoyed seeing the students make the songs their own.

“It’s really interesting to see them come out of their shell and explore their voice and get into the song and be able to enjoy that music more,” Mincy said.

Caleb Britt interviewed cast members for Navasota High School Theatre Company's play "Guys and Dolls."

Cast members like M’Kheilan Woods, Lizeth Corona and McKenzie FitzSimon have spent weeks tapping into their characters by working on their 1950s New York City accents and repeatedly watching the “Guys and Dolls” movie.

“I don’t think I’ve watched an actual tv show in weeks besides just these time period shows in the 1950s,” McKenzie FitzSimon said.

Caleb Britt talked costumes and characters with cast members of "Guys and Dolls."

The students have also worked hard on bringing the story to life with costumes. The audiences will see 1950s staples like fedoras, double-breasted suits and minks.

Navasota High School Theatre Company presented a sneak peak of their upcoming show "Guys and Dolls."

“Guys and Dolls” is running from Thursday to Saturday at the Brosig Performing Arts Center in Navasota. The show starts at 7 p.m. each night.

Tickets are $10 for students and Navasota school employees and $12 for the general public. They can be purchased at the Navasota High School front desk or at the performing art center on show days.

