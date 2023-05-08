Prioritize your health, schedule your annual check up

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Life can be busy, but this day serves as a reminder to prioritize your health.

Katherine Ahlstrom, DNP, CNM, says it’s important to schedule an annual screening with your Women’s Healthcare provider.

“At HealthPoint, when you come to your annual screening, you can expect that we’re going to screen you for colorectal, breast, and cervical cancers. We’re also going to discuss important vaccines like flu, Covid, pneumonia, and HPV. That most important thing is to make that appointment,” Ahlstrom said.

If you’re hesitant to make an appointment, Ahlstrom says to remember that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“These are preventative appointments so we can find and identify health problems early, before they become complex,” she said.

HealthPoint serves residents of the Brazos Valley regardless of their ability to pay.

“We accept most major insurance programs. We accept Medicaid and Medicare. We also have income-based assistance for uninsured patients,” Ahlstrom explained.

If you’d like to make an appointment to see a provider at HealthPoint, Ahlstrom says they have openings for you.

The easiest ways to schedule an appointment are by visiting the website here or by calling one of the clinics directly. You can find the phone number for each location here.

