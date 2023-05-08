Prioritize your health, schedule your annual check up

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Life can be busy, but this day serves as a reminder to prioritize your health.

Katherine Ahlstrom, DNP, CNM, says it’s important to schedule an annual screening with your Women’s Healthcare provider.

“At HealthPoint, when you come to your annual screening, you can expect that we’re going to screen you for colorectal, breast, and cervical cancers. We’re also going to discuss important vaccines like flu, Covid, pneumonia, and HPV. That most important thing is to make that appointment,” Ahlstrom said.

If you’re hesitant to make an appointment, Ahlstrom says to remember that it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“These are preventative appointments so we can find and identify health problems early, before they become complex,” she said.

HealthPoint serves residents of the Brazos Valley regardless of their ability to pay.

“We accept most major insurance programs. We accept Medicaid and Medicare. We also have income-based assistance for uninsured patients,” Ahlstrom explained.

If you’d like to make an appointment to see a provider at HealthPoint, Ahlstrom says they have openings for you.

The easiest ways to schedule an appointment are by visiting the website here or by calling one of the clinics directly. You can find the phone number for each location here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several inches of rain are possible for the Brazos Valley over the coming week
Rounds of rain -- heavy at times -- expected Tuesday & Wednesday
Severe weather outlook for Texas through 7am Sunday
Another round of big storms expected in Texas Saturday night
Police along the Texas coast have recovered the body of a 19-year-old from Navasota who went...
Police recover body of Navasota man last seen swimming near Freeport
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

This is a great 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
Celebrating 40 years of saving the lives of fur friends
Aggieland Humane in need of ‘sustainers’ to continue mission
Aggieland Humane
Aggieland Humane
Hot Homes
Hot Homes