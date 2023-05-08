Rudder track and field qualifies first relay team for state

The Rudder track team is making history this season. The girls 4x200 relay team is the first...
By Nicole Griffith
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder track team is making history this season. The girls 4x200 relay team is the first relay in school history boys or girls to compete at the state meet.

The team consists of Junior twins Chasity and Charity Rayford, Sophomore Kimora Maxey, Freshman Jada Harris, and Sophomore Michelle Burns, who will be the alternate.

Chasity is the school record holder in the 100m. Charity ranks top 3 in school history in the 200m and Kimora is the school record holder in the 100m hurdles. Kimora also finished 3rd overall in the Region in the 100h, missing out on advancing to the State Meet by one place.

This group is also responsible for school records in the 4x100m Relay: (47.15 Ranked #15 in 5A) District Champs, Area Runner ups and 3rd place Regional Championship finalist, and for the 4x200m Relay: (1:40.27 Ranked #8 in 5A), District Champs, Area runner ups and Regional Championship second place finalist.

