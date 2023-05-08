Seven Billion-Dollar Disasters have impacted the U.S. in 2023 so far

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In It’s April State of Climate report, the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration stated that 2023 has seen seven different disasters with losses that exceed $1 billion in damages.

These disasters include:

Five severe weather outbreaks across the Southeast and Midwest. This season has seen more severe weather occurring outside of the typical tornado alley.

An extreme Northeastern winter storm during early February.

Widespread flooding in California due to the onset of several Atmospheric Rivers.

Each of the disasters listed above exceeds $1 billion, but in total, the sum of damages equates to roughly $19 billion. During the same time period, only 2017 and 2020 were more destructive.

NOAA also reported on 2023′s “remarkable warmth so far.” Some states have seen their warmest January-April on record. The average temperature across the entire United States was 40.9°F in these months, 1.8°F above average. This data point ranks in the warmest third of the U.S. climate records.

With severe weather season still in full swing, the potential for further disasters is still present. Hurricane Season is slowly approaching as well. It is always crucial to be prepared and ready for what the atmosphere can throw at you, especially during active weather seasons.

If you would like to read more, you can view the entire NOAA report here.

