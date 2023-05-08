St. Joseph Lady Eagles make history by winning TAPPS 2A State Track Championship

By Darryl V Bruffett
May. 8, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The St. Joseph girls track team won the TAPPS Class 2A Team Championship over the weekend. The title came down to the final event and the Lady Eagles 4x400 relay team of Leah Hurley, Alex Garcia, Riley Millhollon, and Clare Najvar had to finish 3rd or better to clinch.

Najvar, who had already won individual state titles in the 100 Metes and Long Jump, passed two teams over the final 100 meters to finish 2nd in the race and clinch the team state title for the Lady Eagles.

Clare was crowned a KBTX classroom champion last month and accounted for 34 total points. She was named the top points earner on the girls side in Class 2A.

The team was made up of 10 girls and are responsible for producing the first team state championship in the history of St. Joseph Catholic School.

