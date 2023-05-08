Texas A&M police warn parents of potential scam

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Police say scammers are calling parents claiming to be UPD officers.

The scammers are reportedly telling parents that their child has been detained. Scammers are then threatening to take the student to jail if the parent doesn’t send a Venmo payment.

UPD says this is not something they would do.

They will never demand immediate payment or call about a debt owed without first having mailed you a notice. UPD also says they would never demand payment without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal. They also say they would not require a specific payment method.

Texas A&M Police say ways to know it’s a scam include:

The caller gives a sense of urgency like “pay now or else”

The caller threatens or coerces you to comply

The caller demands payment by Venmo, gift cards, or pre-paid credit cards

Police say you can call them at 979-845-2345 to verify any information you received.

