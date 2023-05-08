Texas A&M Softball Earns No. 7 Seed at SEC Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M softball team earned the No. 7 seed and is slated to take on No. 10 seed South Carolina at the SEC tournament, Wednesday at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M posted a 12-12 record during league play in the regular season, while South Carolina went 9-15. It marks the second consecutive season the teams will have met in the tournament with the Aggies walking away with a 5-3 win a year ago. The win registered as the first for Texas A&M all-time at the SEC tournament.

The winner advances to face the No. 2 seed Georgia on Thursday at 1 p.m.

