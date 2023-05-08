Treat of the Day: Rockdale ISD Assistant Superintendent retires after 33 years in education

ROCKDALE, Texas (KBTX) - Rockdale ISD held its Service & Retirement Reception to honor staff and faculty.

Several educators were honored for Years of Service, Teachers of the Year, and employees going Above & Beyond.

Assistant Superintendent Pam Kaufmann was honored as she is set to retire.

Kaufmann worked in education for 33 years with 17 of those years for Rockdale ISD, serving as Assistant Superintendent since 2011.

