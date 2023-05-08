United Way starts planning for campaign season

Tailgate to kickstart fundraising for health, education and financial stability of Brazos Valley residents
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United Way of the Brazos Valley is preparing to kick off its campaign season.

The Campaign Kickoff Tailgate will be held at the Texas A&M Hotel and Conference Center on Friday, August 18 at 7 p.m.

United Way of the Brazos Valley fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the Brazos Valley.

They invest through Community Impact Grants to local nonprofit organizations and Investment Initiatives including 2-1-1 Texas, Ride2Health, Youth Leadership Cabinet and Early Literacy Programs.

For more information, go to uwbv.org.

