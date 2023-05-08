Voters pass Franklin ISD’s bond package, adds resources to growing district

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Voters in Robertson County passed two new propositions for Franklin ISD during last weekend’s election.

Proposition A, a $28.2 million bond to be used for facility upgrades or new purchases, passed with 337 votes to just 90 votes against.

Proposition B, which would authorize a $300,000 bond for technology upgrades in the district, also passed 338-79.

Franklin ISD Superintendent, Bret Lowry, said a list of priorities comes as the district continues to grow.

“Our enrollment was probably about 950 when I first got here,” said Lowry. “We’re about 1,350 now. We actually had a demographic study done from a company in College Station. They’re projecting us to move up, close to 1,600 in the next few years, total for the district.”

Lowry said it’s all about making sure they’re prepared for a growing number of students, while making sure the campuses are as safe as possible.

“Proposition A was for the big construction projects that we have,” said Lowry. “The elementary project has several safety things we’re gonna do. Like, our gym is separated from the building, we’re going to tie those two together. We’re going to enclose some outside walkways and make them inside hallways. As for the middle school, the cafeteria is small so we’re going to expand that dining area. The high school is our biggest project, right now, it is pretty close to capacity. We’re going to build an third instructional wing. It’s a two story classroom instructional wing.”

Proposition B focuses on adding technological advancements towards Franklin ISD.

“We’re going to bring in more laptops for our teachers, replace the old ones. We’re going to be adding to our students’ chrome books inventory. This is because testing that’s online now and required by the state and also to add to our yearly curriculum,” said Lowry.

President of the Board of Trustee’s, Scott Phillips, said they’re all grateful to taxpayers for passing both bonds.

“We are grateful for the support our taxpayers continue to give our school district. We have wonderful students, a terrific staff, and superb district / campus leadership teams here at Franklin ISD. The passing of this recent bond package helps us in our continued pursuit to provide the very best education and experience for our students, staff, and stakeholders. Again, we appreciate the support our district receives from our community.”

“Over the years our academic program has done really well, our sports and fine arts are great,” said Lowry. “At the end of the day with these bonds passed, it shows the school district will grow when the community grows. That community support is huge and we’re all growing the right way.”

The construction process for Proposition A will begin this summer.

For more information on Franklin ISD, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.