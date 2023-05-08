Voters pass Franklin ISD’s bond package, adds resources to growing district

Voters in Robertson County passed two new propositions for Franklin ISD during last weekend’s...
Voters in Robertson County passed two new propositions for Franklin ISD during last weekend’s election.(Hope Merritt)
By Hope Merritt
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Voters in Robertson County passed two new propositions for Franklin ISD during last weekend’s election.

Proposition A, a $28.2 million bond to be used for facility upgrades or new purchases, passed with 337 votes to just 90 votes against.

Proposition B, which would authorize a $300,000 bond for technology upgrades in the district, also passed 338-79.

Franklin ISD Superintendent, Bret Lowry, said a list of priorities comes as the district continues to grow.

“Our enrollment was probably about 950 when I first got here,” said Lowry. “We’re about 1,350 now. We actually had a demographic study done from a company in College Station. They’re projecting us to move up, close to 1,600 in the next few years, total for the district.”

Lowry said it’s all about making sure they’re prepared for a growing number of students, while making sure the campuses are as safe as possible.

“Proposition A was for the big construction projects that we have,” said Lowry. “The elementary project has several safety things we’re gonna do. Like, our gym is separated from the building, we’re going to tie those two together. We’re going to enclose some outside walkways and make them inside hallways. As for the middle school, the cafeteria is small so we’re going to expand that dining area. The high school is our biggest project, right now, it is pretty close to capacity. We’re going to build an third instructional wing. It’s a two story classroom instructional wing.”

Proposition B focuses on adding technological advancements towards Franklin ISD.

“We’re going to bring in more laptops for our teachers, replace the old ones. We’re going to be adding to our students’ chrome books inventory. This is because testing that’s online now and required by the state and also to add to our yearly curriculum,” said Lowry.

President of the Board of Trustee’s, Scott Phillips, said they’re all grateful to taxpayers for passing both bonds.

“Over the years our academic program has done really well, our sports and fine arts are great,” said Lowry. “At the end of the day with these bonds passed, it shows the school district will grow when the community grows. That community support is huge and we’re all growing the right way.”

The construction process for Proposition A will begin this summer.

For more information on Franklin ISD, visit here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several inches of rain are possible for the Brazos Valley over the coming week
Rounds of rain -- heavy at times -- expected Tuesday & Wednesday
Severe weather outlook for Texas through 7am Sunday
Another round of big storms expected in Texas Saturday night
Police along the Texas coast have recovered the body of a 19-year-old from Navasota who went...
Police recover body of Navasota man last seen swimming near Freeport
A damaged vehicle sits at the site of a deadly collision near a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas,...
SUV driver hits crowd at Texas bus stop near border; 8 dead
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
Health For All
As COVID Public Health Emergency Declaration comes to an end, Health For All continues offering free clinics
Tailgate to kickstart fundraising for health, education and financial stability of Brazos...
United Way starts planning for campaign season