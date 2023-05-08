Wow mom this Mother’s Day with the help of Texas Rose Boutique

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are several gift giving opportunities in the next couple of weeks and Sami Jo Catalena, owner of Texas Rose Boutique said gift giving is as easy as stepping into her boutique.

Catalena said one of their best sellers is handbags.

“It’s all made from remnant fabric, so each and every one is unique,” said Catalena.

Besides clothing and accessories they also have unique gift items.

“Another fun product that we have now is our drink bomb. So it’s kind of like the bath bomb for your beverage so it’s same effect. It fizzes like a bath bomb would do, except it flavors your drink and you can do these alcoholic or nonalcoholic. So they’re fun for everybody,” said Catalena.

You can always find staples like jewelry, footwear, fun t-shirts and candles.

And don’t forget to stop by and check out what’s new at their neighboring store, Catalena Hatters.

“We are loaded down on straw hats right now, so don’t wait. Get them early because we will run out. And then you can always order a felt hat at any time,” said Catalena.

Stop by Texas Rose Boutique in Downtown Bryan at 205 N Main St. They are open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

