13 election bills to watch in Texas Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Legislature is heading into its final month, but there are several bills being considered that could impact future elections. The Texas Tribune and VoteBeat joined First News at Four on Tuesday to break down what voters should watch for.

Natalia Contreras, a reporter with the Texas Tribune and VoteBeat recently wrote an article that dug into 13 of the election bills. Contreras said these bills stem from problems in the last election that arose in Harris County. Those problems have been a topic of conversation among lawmakers for the past year and it has turned their focus on giving the state more oversite over elections.

Currently each county runs its own elections, but now, some lawmakers want the secretary of state to hold more power.

“To oversee elections in each county, to come in and audit, to come in and appoint a conservator, a lot of those types of things,” Contreras said.

There are several hundred bills this year that are focused on elections and how counties administer and conduct them, a continuing trend from last year’s session.

“That has actually been something that has changed over the past few years, certainly every since the 2020 election,” Contreras said. “There’s still that focus now, specifically on election administration, and election workers, election administrators and whether they are doing their job correctly or not. Those are the things we’re probably still going to see in future sessions.”

Another priority for this session is raising the penalty for illegal voting from a misdemeanor to a 2nd-degree felony..

“That is another bill that we’re probably going to see move forward and likely pass and get to the governor’s desk,” Contreras said. “The themes, as I keep saying, is going to be that state oversite and the secretary of state having a lot more authority over in what they can do over any errors or anything that happens at the county level.”

As we approach the end of the legislative session, Contreras said voters need to make sure they’re aware of any changes.

“Election legislation in Texas has been changing so much in the past few years,” Contreras said. “Voters are going to have to just become more aware, election workers are going to have to help voters be aware of what things have changed. Its just hard to tell for us right now what those changes are going to be.”

There are also some bills that improve voting access, Contreras said.

“Some of those things voters are not going to have to really know what the law says about each specific thing because it’s going to be an improvement likely,” Contreras said. “Since election legislation keeps changing so much for voters that means going and calling election officials, making sure nothing has changed.”

The 13 bills are listed below:

Senate Bill 1933

Senate Bill 1039

Senate Bill 1750

Senate Bill 220

Senate Bill 2

Senate Bill 1070

Senate Bill 990

House Bill 4780

House Bill 3159

House Bill 1208

Senate Bill 477

House Bill 4697

Senate Bill 1661

