2 Madisonville residents face felony charges following traffic stop

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two Madisonville residents were arrested Monday night following a traffic stop.

Alan Zavala and Leon Allen are charged with manufacturing and delivering a substance.

According to a post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics investigators and a Madisonville Police Sergeant stopped the car at the intersection of McIver and Mathis Meadows for a traffic violation.

A K9 officer was called in to sniff the vehicle. More than 150 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 15 grams of marijuana were found.

Manufacturing and Delivery of a substance is a felony charge.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.