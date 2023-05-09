2 Madisonville residents face felony charges following traffic stop

Alan Zavala and Leon Allen are charged with manufacturing and delivering a substance.
Alan Zavala and Leon Allen are charged with manufacturing and delivering a substance.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Two Madisonville residents were arrested Monday night following a traffic stop.

According to a post from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, narcotics investigators and a Madisonville Police Sergeant stopped the car at the intersection of McIver and Mathis Meadows for a traffic violation.

A K9 officer was called in to sniff the vehicle. More than 150 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 15 grams of marijuana were found.

Manufacturing and Delivery of a substance is a felony charge.

