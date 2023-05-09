88th Legislative Session continues, last minute pushes as end looms

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Monday was the last day to move bills out of house committees in the lower chamber for the 88th Legislative Session in Austin.

One bill many didn’t expect to be heard passed in an 8-5 vote in the House Committee on Community Safety. House Bill 2744 aims to raise the age to buy semi-automatic weapons from 18 to 21 years of age. This is something that’s been championed by family members of Uvalde victims. Its movement comes just days after another mass shooting killed eight in Allen.

While bills left in the committees still have a chance of moving, they have a much lower chance of passage. Now, HB 2744 will be moving to the House floor for debate.

Rep. Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, says regardless, this bill still has quite an uphill battle.

“I think we’ve gotten to the point where we’ve embraced guns before we embrace people and I think that’s an unfortunate state of where we are as a country is that we’re always going to the negative,” he said. “Let’s put it to a vote and see what comes of it. Unfortunately, it has taken some real extreme circumstances to get to this point.”

That is just one of the many items left for debate in this session.

There is only one item that legally must get passed during the session.

All eyes have been on the budget since the session started with over $30 billion. While legislators have come to agreements in the House and Senate, both entities are on different pages for many of their wants. This includes the House nixing funding for education savings accounts and the Senate forgoing funding for energy infrastructure.

So far, both budgets being proposed are within $5 billion of each other.

The disagreement with the budgets and the passage of competing plans show a lack of consensus with school choice legislation being pushed by Gov. Greg Abbott. In the past few months, the governor has made stops across the state to promote the passage of state-funded education savings accounts. This would give students $8,000 of credit to be used at their chosen school.

Legislators and experts are now speculating that if school choice legislation doesn’t get passed in the House, Gov. Abbott will call a special session in order to get it done. Regardless, it faces an uphill battle after the House passed legislation banning the use of budget funds for these types of education funding accounts.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.