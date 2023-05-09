Aggie and Consol product Alex Caruso named to NBA All-Defensive First Team

NEW YORK, New York (KBTX) - The NBA announced the 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive first and second teams on Tuesday, and Aggie Alex Caruso was selected for the first time.

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso, Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr., Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley make up the All-Defensive first team.

The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team:



▪️ Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls

▪️ Jrue Holiday, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies

▪️ Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks

▪️ Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/Qc5eTBeBkx — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 9, 2023

Caruso received 50 first-team votes and 25 second-team votes. Jackson, the Kia Defensive Player of the Year, received the most votes.

The All-Defensive second team features Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby, Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.