Brazos County Commissioners approve bonds for construction on roads, facilities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tuesday morning Brazos County Commissioners approved two bonds that will be used for repairs on county roads and facilities.

The certificate of obligation bond, worth $9.3 million, will be used to upgrade facilities, like Bryan ISD’s old administration building.

Commissioners also want to create more space for offices and meeting rooms in the Brazos County administration building.

The general obligation bond, worth $27.9 million, goes towards county and TxDOT roads and repairs.

These bonds were approved by voters during November’s election.

The county also received news that they were able to get a bond rating upgrade from Standard & Poors to an AA+ rating.

Dennis Waley who serves as the county’s financial advisor says the excellent rating will help keep the cost low on bond borrowing fees.

“The county being an AA+ they are just one notch away from the highest rating possible, AAA. Their borrowing cost will be a safe and secure investment,” said Waley.

There has been no word on when construction projects for these bonds are expected to begin.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.