Bryan man sentenced to prison for 3 different charges, including aggravated assault

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge sentenced a Bryan man to prison for three different charges on May 5th.

Judge David Hillburn sentenced Dwayne Johnson to 14 years in prison for aggravated assault, 10 years for unlawful possession of a firearm and 2 years for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

The first incident happened in April 2017 when prosecutors say Johnson assaulted his girlfriend.

Afterward, Johnson repeatedly harassed and threatened the victim. He told the victim that if she pursued charges he would “give her something to press charges about,” according to a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office.

A few months later, Johnson assaulted the victim again, this time stealing her car as well.

While police were investigating the incident, Johnson was pulled over by the Bryan Police Department and a firearm was found in his car. He was then charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Johnson will have to serve half of his 14-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole.

“Johnson’s violent and controlling behavior terrorized and endangered a woman he claimed to love,” Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue said. “This sentence ensures her safety and sends a message that violent abusers will find no safe haven in Brazos County.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.