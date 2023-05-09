Cannon Named to SEC Community Service Team

Texas A&M Softball's Trinity Cannon
Texas A&M Softball's Trinity Cannon(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 9, 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Texas A&M’s Trinity Cannon has been named to the SEC Softball Community Service Team, the league office announced Tuesday.

The Forney, Texas native recently spent time in the Dominican Republic serving as a group of Texas A&M student-athletes partnered with Mission of Hope over the winter break. While in the Dominican Republic, they handed out water filters to homes and helped take down and rebuild a home for a local family. The group also organized sports clinics for local kids ranging from toddlers to 18 and 19-year-olds.

Cannon has also participated in Aggies CAN, the largest student-run food drive in the country with all donations supporting the local Brazos Valley Foodbank. The Junior has also served as a member of SAAC in recent years.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

