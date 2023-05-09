City of Navasota announces Sounds of Summer Concert Series lineup

By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Navasota will host its Sounds of Summer Concert Series again this year.

The new lineup was announced Monday.

The Rapture band will kick off the series on June 16th. On July 21st, The Brown Sugar Band will hit the stage. The popular 80s band, The Lost Boys, will close out the series on August 18th.

All these concerts are free and are at City Hall. There will also be food trucks.

The city says the concerts are meant to bring people together in the community. The city says it’s a nice way to relax while enjoying social and cultural experiences.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

